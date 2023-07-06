While there's no guarantee of the Scottish sunshine making an appearance, the fourth-generation family-run restaurant has curated a selection of dishes which celebrate the best of local produce, with fresh-caught seafood taking centre stage.

Small plates joining the menu include tuna and watermelon crostini and chilli-cured trout while a cacio e pepe arancini combines two beloved Italian classics into one, perfectly fried, stater portion.

For the main event, newcomers range from a risotto bianco with Isle of Bute lamb ragu to a zesty lemon ricotta agnolotti with pea puree, fresh peas and butter sauce.

Pictured: Cacio e pepe arancini (Image: newsquest)

A dedicated vegan menu is said to be available on request alongside light sides of primavera panzanella and a ‘healing salad’ with apple, dill, and buttercup lettuce.

Putting their own spin on the ever-popular Aperol Spritz, over on the cocktail list the Eusebi Spritz combines cucielo bianco with the botanist gin, blood orange syrup and elderflower tonic.

Pictured: Octopus carpacio (Image: newsquest)

With the introduction of the menu, the team say they have created "a blend of dishes representative of the Scottish Italian community itself".

Eusebi Deli is located at 152 Park Road in Glasgow.