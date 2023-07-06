However, travelling by plane can become a stressful task when rules and regulations are not adhered to, spoiling the start of your holiday.

This is why we have decided to answer some of the most commonly asked hand luggage questions.

Why are there restrictions on liquids at UK airports?





The current liquid rules were implemented in 2006 to prevent those with hostile intent from carrying explosive liquids onto planes.

This rule is set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology in airports throughout the country.

Edinburgh Airport is among those installing the new scanners, with the location recently purchasing the updated baggage checkers.

Does the 100ml liquid rule still apply at Glasgow Airport?





The restrictions on liquids in hand luggage still apply at Glasgow Airport with liquids needing to be stored in 100ml or less containers to be allowed on flights.

According to Glasgow Airport, liquids in larger containers will not be allowed through security.

Those with larger containers will need to pack these in their hold luggage.

The only exemptions on hand luggage liquids at Glasgow Airport apply to baby food/milk (this may be checked by security), liquid medicines (evidence in the form of a GP note may be required) and airport purchases.

Do toothpaste, lipstick and mascara count as liquids at Glasgow Airport?





According to the Post Office website, "liquids" include drinks, partially or fully liquid food like honey, and toiletries like make-up, perfume, creams, lotions, gels, mascara, lip gloss/stick and toothpaste.

Sprays, aerosols, gels and contact lenses also count as liquids.

Find out more ahead of your Glasgow Airport flight by visiting its website.