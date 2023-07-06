The incident took place on the B976 near Glen Muick, Ballater on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision around 4.35pm.

The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

The incident only involved an orange Kalkhoff electric bicycle.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man involved in this incident.

"We are still making enquiries into the collision, and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen a male cyclist prior to this incident to contact us.

"If anyone has dash cam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our ongoing inquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2375 of July 2.