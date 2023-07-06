Last term’s treble winners returned for pre-season training on Monday with a new manager at the helm and immediately set sights on further success. Rodgers returns to the club after a glittering spell from 2016 to 2019 and inherits a squad from Ange Postecoglou that won it all last season.

But having secured back-to-back clean sweeps of his own previously, Hart is excited that Celtic have secured a manager who knows how to back up trophies with even more silverware.

“It’s been great. Really exciting,” Hart insisted. “A real fresh energy about him. You can tell that he is here to do business.

“It helps that he is familiar with a lot of the guys here, especially the backroom staff. We are all very familiar with each other which helps. Very positive, great energy.

“He knows what it takes to come here after a Treble-winning season having done it himself and then try to go again and push hard again. That’s what it takes to really achieve.

“The majority of us had a great time under Ange and absolutely loved being part of those two years of real exceptional football, exciting football, on the edge football.

“We obviously wish him well and then Brendan has come through the door with his ideas, what he wants and how he wants it. You just can’t help getting that buzz. I think the moment you don’t get that buzz, it is time for you to leave.”

After their tour of Japan, the club will pay tribute to one-club man James Forrest with a testimonial against Athletic Club on August 1 - a man with over 100 Celtic goals and 23 major honours to his name. And Hart insists the 31-year-old thoroughly deserves his night in the spotlight.

“James is an exceptional guy,” the keeper said. “What a night and something really positive.

“Obviously, we have work to do that night and James, as we have been discussing, will appreciate that, as much as it is his show, there is also work to be done for the season.

“So that just shows the humble guy that he is, but it is a night to come together and really celebrate.

“He would be the first person to say that he owes a lot to the fans and they think a lot of him. So it’s going to be a top night.”