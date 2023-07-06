Aurora borealis is caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with molecules in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The charged particles are a result of a phenomenon known as coronal mass ejection – which is sudden release of plasma from the sun’s corona, the outermost part of its atmosphere.

The Met Office has said that from July 6 to July 8 the northern lights will be visible in Scotland - cloud cover permitting.

That bad news for those hoping to spot the phenomenon on Tuesday, with all but the far north and the Outer Hebrides expected to be cloudy.

However, the Met Office is predicting clearer skies across the west coast for Wednesday night, which may mean the lights are visible.

A spokesman said: “The northern lights may be enhanced overnight tonight with the arrival of a coronal mass ejection.

“They’re most likely to reach Scotland, parts of northern England and Northern Ireland.

“However, visibility may be poor for many, with cloud and rain for many in those regions overnight, as well as only a short window where it’s dark enough as we’re in summer.”

The Met Office Forecast said: "Enhancements in the auroral oval are likely from late on the 06 until the 08 July due to the arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection coupled with a fast wind environment, leading to increased geomagnetic activity.

"This could bring aurora over Scotland and similar latitudes, perhaps reaching northern England and Northern Ireland. However, any potential aurora sightings will be significantly restricted by the short hours of darkness at this time of year."