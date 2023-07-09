

That’s not to say however that Danny Dyer can’t act. His moodiness is excellent, his anger often sublime. Don’t believe me? Then ask Harold Pinter, who cast him three times in his plays. Well, you can’t of course. But take his word for it.

What can also be taken as fact is that the story of British spies of the 1960s such as Kim Philby continues to hold our fascination, the wonder being why the Oxbridge educated would turn to Marxism, which is why A Spy Among Friends (STV, Sunday) looks enticing.

Guy Pearce stars as Philby, who defected to Russia in 1963 and was working for the KGB as a double agent. We follow the drama as his friend and former MI6 colleague Nicholas Elliot (Damian Lewis) comes under investigation by MI5’s Lily Thomas (Anna Maxwell Martin).



This story looks heavily at motivations: did Elliot help Philby to escape for ideological reasons – or was his brain function impaired by the depth of their 23-year friendship? This isn’t seat-of-your-pants drama but it will hold your interest to the point someone else will have to put the kettle on.

The interest in posh spies continues in Alan Bennett Remembers (BBC4, Wednesday), when the brilliant writer sets the scene for a repeat of his 1983 TV play An Englishman Abroad, which is broadcast directly after. Bennett explains why he chose to write the true story of how actor Coral Browne (who plays herself) came to meet Guy Burgess (Alan Bates) the Cambridge spy living in exile in Moscow.



But if it’s comedic mystery that grabs you, how can you ignore Murder on The Blackpool Express (BBC2, Wednesday)? Starring Johnny Vegas, who is more fun than all the rides in the Pleasure Palace, the full-length comedy also features Sian Gibson, who was Peter Kay’s Car Share partner.

The story focuses on Draper’s Tours in which Gemma (Gibson) runs literary excursions while murder mystery writer David Van Der Clane (Griff Rhys Jones) shows passengers round the locations of his books. As expected, one of the fans on the tour is murdered, and it’s not because they asked one daft question too many because soon enough there are more murders in the town than kiss me-quick hats. Don’t expect giant Laughing Policeman-sized laughs. But Vegas rarely fails to deliver.



What of a modern-day mystery however which threatens the very existence of the human race? You think this to be bit of hyperbole thrown into the final pick just to keep you interested? Not at all. Celebrity Save Our Sperm (Channel 4, Thursday) may seem a trite title but the programme analyses reasons why male sperm counts have dropped an incredible 59 per cent over the past 40 years. Three celebs – DJ Melvin Odoom, comedian Russell Kane and Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke man-up for a series of experiments to discover why our swimmers aren’t making it to the other side of the pool. Could it be lifestyle, the water we drink or our diet? Could it be that we spend too much money on fast foods?



Which takes us Inside Greggs (Channel 5, Friday), where food critic Grace Dent explores the phenomenon that is the baked goods company. The chain now has hundreds of shops opening when the retail industry is struggling. But why has Greggs managed to achieve massive sales and huge celebrity endorsement? Why do the sausage roles attract customers in the way the Golden Fleece lured Jason? What sort of science, what sorcery has caused a nation to become hooked? Grab a bit of this and find out.