But there was a massive boost for the Gorgie men with the return to action from cruciate knee ligament injuries of striker Liam Boyce and - after 16 months - midfielder Beni Baningime.

The friendly at the Jambos’ warm-weather camp in Marbella was the first test of the new management team that has named Steven Naismith - interim boss at the end of last season - as technical director.

In the sweltering heat of the Costa del Sol, and with both sides taking regular water breaks, a first-half strike from Freddie Issaka separated the teams at the full-time whistle.

Hearts were without Australian trio Kyle Rowles, Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson, as well as Japanese forward Yutaro Oda, after they were given an extended break due to international duty.

And, with no new signings yet made and the injured Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett still some way short of a comeback, the Tynecastle outfit fielded a host of youngsters against their newly-promoted English Championship opponents.

Boyce and Baningime were introduced with 16 minutes remaining but could not help find an equaliser for the Jambos.