The midfielder has penned a three-year deal with the Easter Road side, who are understood to have paid £300,000 to seal his arrival from Dundee United.

The former Manchester United trainee was being trailed by rivals Hearts, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and teams on the continent, but sees Hibs as the platform he needs to revive his Wales career.

The 22-year-old was part of his country’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year but United’s Premiership struggles and eventual relegation to the Championship left him in need of a fresh challenge.

With Hibs in Europa Conference League action later this month after finishing fifth last term, Levitt is convinced Lee Johnson’s outfit should be targeting third spot in the coming campaign.

He said: “It feels very good. Hibs is a massive club with a massive fanbase, so I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and to kick on for the season.

“There are big aims this season. There’s obviously Europe as well, which is a massive bonus as well for me, and to finish in the top three places.

“The way the manager spoke about the style of play, the massive following Hibs have home and away, and the stadium and the outstanding facilities all drew me in.

“The manager talked about implementing his style of play and was very clear on how he wants to play. He wants to have a lot of the ball and that suits me down to a tee.

“I want to get back in the Wales squad as well, so obviously this gives me a little platform.”

Levitt made a massive impact after joining United on loan from Manchester United two seasons ago and moved to Tannadice on a two-year deal last summer.

But the 13-times capped internationalist failed to hit the same heights last term amidst the Tangerines’ on-field slump and managerial changes.

He believes he has dealt with enough on Tayside, however, to ensure he will ready for life at Hibs.

He added: “It’s been good the last two years. I’ve had two different experiences.

“Scottish football can be different at times - some games you have a lot of the ball and some games you don’t get a lot of the ball and it’s a lot of second balls and counter-attacks and stuff.

“But being here two years you adapt quickly.

“Every team is competitive in this league, everyone wants to push each other, and that’s why I’m staying.

“Being involved in big games is what every footballer wants, especially European games as well.

“That gives you a little platform as well, to get some confidence going into the season domestically.

“The Edinburgh derby is massive. I’ve obviously seen it on television, with all the fans, and I can’t wait to be involved in one of them.”