Tiree Music Festival was due to kick off on Friday, but organisers made the "incredibly difficult" decision to cancel the event amid strong winds.

The event promised acts such as Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and Skerryvore.

All campers were secured with accommodation overnight in accordance with the pre-planned evacuation process, a statement on Thursday night added.

The statement added: "Due to the extreme weather conditions we have taken the incredibly difficult but necessary decision to cancel Tree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.

"The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing.

"We are working extremely hard to make sure this process is safe and all-encompassing and to ensure every single person on site is relocated to safety and escorted to begin a safe journey home."

Organisers advised campers that a ferry to Oban will leave Tiree at 10.35am on Friday and will accept all foot passenger tickets from the weekend.

Anyone who has yet to travel to the islands is being urged to "please turn around and make your way home".

Those in campervans may remain onsite or move to an alternative location on the island. Organisers emphasised that any campervans wishing to leave the island should speak with CalMac.

It is understood the severe weather has already had an impact on structures on the site.

A statement from the festival adds: "With extremely strong winds now forecast to continue until Saturday and the impact the weather had on the safety of the structures on site, we have taken this incredibly difficult and sad decision alongside the relevant authorities with the safety of everyone in mind.

"All ticketholders will be contacted regarding their refunds in due course."