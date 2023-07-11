The 25-year-old is one of the new faces at Ibrox this summer. He has already called on the advice of some friendly ones, both before and after signing on the dotted line to become the first arrival of the summer.

John Lundstram and Tom Lawrence are acquaintances from yesteryear but it is only six months since Dowell was sharing a dressing room with Todd Cantwell before he quit Norwich City to join Michael Beale's side in January.

It is another former Canaries team-mate that was Dowell's first point of contact, though. When Beale made his initial approach, Dowell knew exactly who to turn to as he sought to gain an insight into what life at Ibrox would be like for him.

It will naturally take Dowell time to settle into a new side and a new city. He has been through that process of moving on a handful of occasions but Glasgow will now be a proper home from home as he seeks to establish himself and take his career to new heights under Beale's guidance.

“One of the guys at Norwich, Kenny McLean, I think it is well known he’s a Rangers fan," Dowell said with a laugh. “I was straight in his ear asking him what it was like and he told me to go for it. I have always got on with the Scottish lads at every club I’ve been at.

“It was the same for [Todd]. He told me he was delighted with the way he had settled in.

“He told me about the intensity of it and that is something I am really looking forward to as well.

“You don't get that often and I haven't had it at other clubs. I know a few people already so that was nice.

“It is always good to have a few familiar faces on the first day. It certainly helps you settle in a lot quicker.

“I have all sorts of recommendations about where to live from Kenny and from the lads here. It is half the battle getting settled off the pitch."

The conversations that Dowell had over the closing weeks of the season helped him make up his mind and he agreed terms on a three-year deal as Beale kick-started his recruitment drive before the end of May.

Beale has invested significant time and effort into securing the services of each of the signings that he has brought on board. Knowing the player is one thing, but knowing the person is quite another.

Dowell's previous knowledge of the game here was somewhat scarce. His understanding of what to expect and what will be expected has quickly been enhanced in recent weeks.

Beale had to add guile and goals to his squad this summer and he is not short of options middle to front as he continues to put his squad through their paces at their German training base.

Some players will naturally feature more often than others over the course of the campaign. All will have a role, however, as Rangers challenge for three trophies in Scotland and aim to compete on the continent.

“From the outside looking in I hadn't really watched much Scottish football apart from the Old Firm games," Dowell said. “The manager sold it on the amount of games we are going to play, being in Europe and he really seduced me.

“He just sold it to me really well and when I came up to watch a game when I signed last season there wasn't much on the game but the atmosphere was incredible.

“It was just like the manager had described it to me back in February or March time.

“I’d say I was a creative player who can play in a number of positions. I can play as an eight, a ten and I have also played as a six before.

“I like getting on the ball and linking the play and I see myself as a goal scoring midfielder.

“The manager told me that this club might play 60 games a season. He said we are going to need two teams and need competition for places.

“You saw that last season with the injuries when it was not so good. There has to be more competition this season to keep everybody on their toes.

“It keeps the standards high, though, given the games we are going to play then guys can also get a rest.”

Those games will begin sooner rather than later. Rangers have four fixtures - against Newcastle United, Hamburg, Olympiakos and Hoffenheim - lined up before their Premiership opener against Kilmarnock and their crucial Champions League qualifiers are also on the horizon.

Dowell has had loan spells with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United after making his breakthrough at Everton. He has arrived in Glasgow after three seasons at Norwich and the change of scene and challenge is one he is confident will bring out the best in him under Beale's guidance.

Dowell said: “That was what swayed me to come here. I have played six years in the Championship and one season in the Premier League.

“I think I was ready for a fresh start. And this was the perfect opportunity for me.

“I enjoy the pressure and that is what this club is all about. It is a different kind of pressure where you are expected to win every game. It is different to any other league I guess.

“I have obviously gone on my own journey and now I’m delighted to be here.

“Lunny has really embraced it. One thing the manager also described it a little like Goodison Park.

“Maybe Ibrox is another level though I have yet to experience it yet. The fans are something else and when the team is doing well they are unbelievable."