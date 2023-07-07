However, as with most festivals, the weather can have a huge impact on how we enjoy the event.

Knowing what the weather will be like during the festival will allow us to dress appropriately while also preparing us for the city's often extreme climate.

When is TRNSMT 2023 taking place?





TRNSMT 2023 will take place in Glasgow over a three-day period from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.

The times each act will play can be found here: TRNSMT 2023: Glasgow Green lineup, banned items and more.

Who are the main stage headliners for TRNSMT 2023?





Here are the main stage headliners for TRNSMT 2023:

Friday, July 7, 2023

Niall Horan: 17:45 - 18:45

George Ezra: 19:15 - 20:25

Pulp: 21:10 - 22:50

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Aitch: 18:10 - 19:10

Kasabian: 19:40 - 20:40

Sam Fender: 21:20 - 22:50

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Becky Hill: 18:15 - 19:05

Royal Blood: 19:35 - 20:35

The 1975: 21:15 - 22:50

What will the weather be like during TRNSMT 2023?





According to the Met Office, the weather this weekend will be largely overcast with a high chance of rain.

Friday, July 7, 2023

The chance of rain on Friday is to vary between 20% to 40% with temperatures peaking at around 22C from 6 pm. The clouds are also expected to clear this evening, giving revellers hope of a dry start to the festival.

Humidity will also be high, peaking at around 81% by 7 am.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

On Saturday, there will be a 50% chance of rain with much of the day seeing similar levels.

The temperature will also increase to 24C with humidity remaining high around 80%.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

There will be a 40% chance of rain from 1pm to 7 pm with temperatures peaking at 20C.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with periods of bright sun expected throughout the two days.