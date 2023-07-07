The campaigners are set to hold what they have dubbed a "festival of resistance" within Grangemouth in an action against energy giant INEOS.

Activists will join a climate change camp which will teach direct action skills from July 12 until July 17 at the site near Falkirk.

A day of direct action is planned for Saturday of next week - which The Daily Record reports is aimed at preventing fuel supplies from leaving the site.

A statement on Climate Camp Scotland's social media reads: "Climate Camp Grangemouth will be a place where we can build a just transition led by people, not billionaires.

"Where we can resist and reimagine a greener future together. We want to gather folks from all across the movement to build power, skills, and community. And that’s why we need you.

"We’re putting together a fun and vibrant arts programme to go alongside the workshops, talks, trainings and assemblies which happen throughout the week.

"We will be programming the evenings, with a particular focus on a Climate Cabaret on Saturday and Sunday night."

However, the Daily Record reports organisers hope a blockade would have the same affect as a truckers' blockade in 2000.

David Lonsdale of the Scottish Retail Consortium told the paper that companies would do “everything they can to minimise any potential short-term impact on supplies of fuel”.

He added: “Any actions by a small minority to disrupt supplies to forecourts would be deeply regrettable.”

The exact location of the camp will be announced to activists ahead of the launch next week.

A spokesperson for Climate Camp Grangemouth told the Record: “Climate Camp Grangemouth is an opportunity for locals, workers and climate activists to come together and work toward a future that doesn’t rely on exploitation of the community, nor destruction of our climate.

“INEOS is making huge profits from running its plant at Grangemouth - Scotland’s worst-polluting - and the move away from this needs to be led by those whose lives and health have been risked for decades.

“The camp will be an open, friendly space for people with many different life-stories to learn from each other and feel empowered.”

Police Scotland are aware of the event and confirmed a comprehensive policing plan was put in place.