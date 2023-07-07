With the return of TRNSMT this Friday, some of the biggest and best names in music will descend on Glasgow Green.
While everyone will have at least one artist or band they will want to see, no name looms as large as Britpop Legends Pulp Fronted by Jarvis Cocker.
The band, which gained mainstream success in the early to mid-1990s are set to headline on Friday night, bringing their extensive catalogue of music to Glasgow fans.
Who are the members of Pulp as they play at TRNSMT 2023?
As of 2023, the band consists of Jarvis Cocker, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks and Mark Webber.
This comes after the passing of bassist Steve Mackey who died in March this year.
Are there still tickets for TRNSMT 2023?
There are still tickets available for TRNSMT with those wanting to attend on Friday night able to secure a place via Ticketmaster.
Day tickets cost around £88 with those wanting to go for the full three days needing to fork out £200.
When will Pulp play at TRNSMT 2023?
Pulp is set to take to TRNSMT 2023's main stage on the first night of the event (Friday, July 7, 2023).
The headline act will start at 9:10 pm and finish up at around 10:50 pm.
George Ezra and Niall Horan will play before the Common People singers in an opening night which is sure to be remembered by everyone.
What songs will Pulp play for TRNSMT 2023?
The songs being played by Pulp have not yet been released with this being a closely guarded secret ahead of the event.
However, the band did recently play at Finsbury Park in London on July 1 where they performed the following set:
1. I Spy
2. Disco 2000
3. Mis-Shapes (Dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community on Pride )
4. Something Changed (Dedicated to the late Steve Mackey)
5. Pink Glove
6. Weeds
7. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
8. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
9. Sorted for E's & Wizz
10. This Is Hardcore
11. Do You Remember the First Time?
12. Babies
13. Sunrise
14. Like a Friend
15. Underwear
16, Common People (With band introductions)
17. Razzmatazz
