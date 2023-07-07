The former frontman of the Beautiful South has ensured a generous "thank you" for Glaswegians as TRNSMT kicks off in the city.
Paul Heaton has put money behind the bar in five Glasgow pubs calling for revellers to have a drink on him.
The 61-year-old, who was also a founding member of the Housemartins, described it as a "small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis".
The singer-songwriter will join Pulp, George Ezra and The View as one of the acts expected to appear at Glasgow Green on the first day of the festival.
A statement on his official Twitter page read: "Glasgow, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs near to TRNSMT festival so that some of you can have a drink on him tomorrow afternoon (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!).
"The pubs involved will be 226 Gallowgate (226 Gallowgate), The Old Burnt Barns, Lynch's Bar (179 London Road), The Braemar Bar (147 London Road), The Tollbooth Bar (11 Saltmarket) and Whistler on the Green (5 Greendyke Street)."
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Pulp as they headline TRNSMT 2023
It follows from a similar generous gesture last May, when the singer put £1000 behind the bar of 60 pubs across the UK in a call for people to celebrate his 60th with him.
Glasgow, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs near to TRNSMT festival so that some of you can have a drink on him tomorrow afternoon… pic.twitter.com/AedOU129Fr— Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) July 6, 2023
While temperatures are expected to remain high through the festival weekend, wellies and raincoats will likely be necessary for the music lovers.
The Met Office has warned of increasing changes of thundery downpours.
Dan Harris continued: “Despite the warm start to the weekend weather for most, we expect a steady transition back to cooler and more unsettled weather with the development of some intense thundery downpours.
"Whilst we have high confidence in the general trends, there remains sufficient uncertainty to preclude us from being able to pin down the most likely locations of the most intense and potentially impactful thunderstorms.
“The main message at the moment is to be aware of the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, hail and gusty winds, so keep in touch with the latest forecasts.
"Warnings may be issued in due course, should confidence increase. However, the vast majority of places will avoid the worst conditions.”
Extreme weather conditions have forced the cancellation of another festival which was due to take place in the Inner Hebrides this weekend.
Tiree Music Festival organisers made the decision to axe the festival on Thursday night.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here