Paul Heaton has put money behind the bar in five Glasgow pubs calling for revellers to have a drink on him.

The 61-year-old, who was also a founding member of the Housemartins, described it as a "small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis".

The singer-songwriter will join Pulp, George Ezra and The View as one of the acts expected to appear at Glasgow Green on the first day of the festival.

A statement on his official Twitter page read: "Glasgow, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs near to TRNSMT festival so that some of you can have a drink on him tomorrow afternoon (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!).

"The pubs involved will be 226 Gallowgate (226 Gallowgate), The Old Burnt Barns, Lynch's Bar (179 London Road), The Braemar Bar (147 London Road), The Tollbooth Bar (11 Saltmarket) and Whistler on the Green (5 Greendyke Street)."

It follows from a similar generous gesture last May, when the singer put £1000 behind the bar of 60 pubs across the UK in a call for people to celebrate his 60th with him.

While temperatures are expected to remain high through the festival weekend, wellies and raincoats will likely be necessary for the music lovers.

The Met Office has warned of increasing changes of thundery downpours.

Dan Harris continued: “Despite the warm start to the weekend weather for most, we expect a steady transition back to cooler and more unsettled weather with the development of some intense thundery downpours.

"Whilst we have high confidence in the general trends, there remains sufficient uncertainty to preclude us from being able to pin down the most likely locations of the most intense and potentially impactful thunderstorms.

“The main message at the moment is to be aware of the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, hail and gusty winds, so keep in touch with the latest forecasts.

"Warnings may be issued in due course, should confidence increase. However, the vast majority of places will avoid the worst conditions.”

Extreme weather conditions have forced the cancellation of another festival which was due to take place in the Inner Hebrides this weekend.

Tiree Music Festival organisers made the decision to axe the festival on Thursday night.