Joe Lewis has left Aberdeen after seven years at the club.
The goalkeeper played 271 times for the Dons over that period.
He joined from Fulham in 2016 under Derek McInnes and was a key figure as the Pittodrie club regularly qualified for Europe and reached several cup finals in the years to follow.
The 35-year-old captained the club and was a mainstay between the sticks for six of his seven years.
After 271 appearances across seven years at Pittodrie, we can today confirm that Joe Lewis has left the club.
We wish @joelew1987 all the very best for the future.
Kelle Roos ousted him as the new No.1 at the club last season, with the Dutchman's form among the best in Scotland.
Whilst he and his family will now bid their farewells to the city, he has mixed emotions about leaving the club.
He said: “I’ve got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I’ve made many friends within the club, so it feels quite emotional to be moving. I have no regrets; I’ve always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt and I’m enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.
“The supporters took to me immediately and during the last seven years have stuck with me through thick and thin so I’d sincerely like to thank them. The people of Aberdeen in general have been so welcoming to my family so whilst we’ll be leaving the city, we won’t be strangers.
“The club is in a fantastic place right now. There is a lot to look forward too and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point this season to support the boys.”
Barry Robson added: “Joe has been a colossal figure at the club for many years and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.
“Both on and off the pitch, he has been a leader. Not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but a proper professional and exactly the type you want in and around your dressing room.
“I would like to thank Joe personally and wish him well for whatever is next.”
