Newsquest is excited to announce the launch of True Crime UK, an exclusive section on our websites available only to our valued subscribers.
The section will allow you to explore Britain's most shocking cases as we delve into the depths of true crime.
With a captivating range of content, including short documentaries, podcasts, and crime scene photos accompanied by interactive maps, readers will be immersed in a meticulously curated world of stories.
Leading us on this venture is Newsquest's esteemed Group Investigations Editor, Mark Williams-Thomas.
Known for his groundbreaking revelation of Jimmy Savile's dark secrets as a paedophile on ITV's The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, Williams-Thomas will guide us through the depths of these cases.
Our content goes beyond the surface, incorporating perspectives from the journalists and editors who covered these stories firsthand.
To kick off this journey, we present six captivating short documentaries, including "The Unsolved Murder of Claudia Lawrence," "Who Killed Jill Dando," and "Peter Tobin – Who Else Did The Serial Killer Murder?"
Watch them now by visiting our True Crime UK section.
