The Scottish tennis star is just one set away from a place in the third round of Wimbledon.

The battle will resume on the same day that he became the first British player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title for 77 years in 2013.

Last night, the two-time champion was two sets to one up against the Greek fifth seed when play was halted at around 10.40pm on Thursday night.

Crucially, all Murray fans will be keen to see how the player is fairing after the injury scare he suffered in the penultimate point of Thursday night’s action.

On set point, the 36-year-old went down screaming when trying to change direction before picking himself up and delivering an unreturnable serve that put him 2-1 up.

The match referee then decided it was too late to start a fourth set, meaning Murray and Tsitsipas must return on Friday afternoon to finish with the Scot leading 6-7 (3) 7-6 (2) 6-4.

READ MORE: Andy Murray returns to finish halted match in star-studded Centre Court line-up

But when is Andy Murray expected to return to the centre stage?

With the play resuming on the Centre Court, the Scottish player is not expected to continue the match before 3pm.

This is because play on the Centre Court kicks off at 1.30pm but Carlos Alcaraz is to face Alexandre Müller first.

Murray will then get a chance to finish his match with Tsitsipas in the second slot.

Order of play

Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz v Alexandre Muller

Andy Murray v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Iga Swiatek v Petra Martic

Novak Djokovic v Stan Wawrinka

Court One

Aryna Sabalenka v Varvara Gracheva

Cameron Norrie v Chris Eubanks

Ons Jabeur v Bai Zhuoxuan

Other British singles

Liam Broady v Denis Shapovalov (Court 2)

How can you watch Andy Murray take on Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Wimbledon is being shown on BBC One and iPayer until 9pm in the first week.

Highlights will also be played from 9pm on BBC Two and Player.

Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash are all contributing to the coverage.