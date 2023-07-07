Heavy showers and thundery weather are expected to hit between 9am and midnight, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow warning coincides with the second day of popular music festival TRNSMT in Glasgow with revellers told to expect hail, downpours and gusty wind.

Another festival on Tiree has already been cancelled due to the poor weather and wind.

The Met Office alert warns: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, during the morning mainly over parts of England before becoming mainly focused over northern England and Scotland by late afternoon/evening.

"Some intense downpours are likely and whilst rainfall accumulations will vary from place to place, as much as 50 mm of rain could fall in a short space of time in some locations.

"Hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards."

Flash flooding and travel disruption could be on the way for the vast majority of the country from Dumfries to Ullapool.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Despite the warm start to the weekend weather for most, we expect a steady transition back to cooler and more unsettled weather with the development of some intense thundery downpours.

"Whilst we have high confidence in the general trends, there remains sufficient uncertainty to preclude us from being able to pin down the most likely locations of the most intense and potentially impactful thunderstorms.

“The main message at the moment is to be aware of the potential for heavy downpours with lightning, hail and gusty winds, so keep in touch with the latest forecasts."