Joe Lewis is set to pursue a career as a football agent following his exit from Aberdeen.
The 35-year-old lost his position as first-choice last season and has now departed Pittodrie after seven years at the club.
Lewis, who moved to Scotland from Cardiff, had previously captained the Dons before Kelle Roos ousted him as Barry Robson’s preferred goalkeeper.
Herald Sport can now reveal that Lewis is set to become an agent, but he could also continue playing if the right option comes his way.
“I’ve got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I’ve made many friends within the club, so it feels quite emotional to be moving,” the former Norwich man told the club’s official website.
“I have no regrets; I’ve always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt and I’m enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.”
Manager Robson added: “Joe has been a colossal figure at the club for many years and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC.
“Both on and off the pitch, he has been a leader. Not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but a proper professional and exactly the type you want in and around your dressing room.
“I would like to thank Joe personally and wish him well for whatever is next.”
