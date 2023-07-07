Officers are appealing for information after a 12-year-old boy was approached by a man in his 60's.
The child was approached on Keptie Road, Arbroath, around 5.30pm on Friday, June 30.
The man is described as around 6ft tall with long grey hair and at the time, he was wearing ripped jeans.
He was seen leaving a dark red SUV-style car before approaching the boy. The 12-year-old boy ran away after he was approached but was not injured.
Police Scotland officers are now looking to speak to two men who may have witnessed the incident.
It is hoped the two men could have information that could assist the police investigation.
The first man is of a muscular build with blonde facial hair and was wearing a Nike jumper with a green band around the arm.
The second man is described as having a muscular build with dark facial hair.
He was also wearing a Nike jumper with a green band around the arm.
Constable Keith Beattie said: “We are trying to ascertain the circumstances of this incident, however we know that the man approached the young boy but he was not injured as a result.
"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are carrying out door to door enquiries and reviewing CCTV.
“We believe this is an isolated incident and are appealing for the two men who saw this incident or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3150 of 30 June.”
