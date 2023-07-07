The midfielder has left Tynecastle to sign for 2. Bundesliga outfit Greuther Furth.

Hearts have sold the 25-year-old for a six-figure fee, which will remain undisclosed.

The player made 27 appearances for the club after his arrival a little under a year ago under Robbie Neilson.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou has left Hearts to join German side Greuther Furth, subject to international clearance. 👇 — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 7, 2023

But as Steven Naismith aims to build his first team squad for the new campaign, 'Kio' has been allowed to leave.

A short statement from the club reads: "Orestis Kiomourtzoglou has left Hearts to join German side Greuther Furth, subject to international clearance.

"The midfielder makes a permanent move to the 2. Bundesliga outfit, for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

"25-year-old ‘Kio’ was an August 2022 arrival at Hearts and went on to make 27 first-team appearances.

"The club would like to thank Kio for his efforts and we wish him all the best with his career back in Germany."

Meanwhile, Joe Lewis is set to pursue a career as a football agent following his exit from Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old lost his position as first-choice last season and has now departed Pittodrie after seven years at the club.

Lewis, who moved to Scotland from Cardiff, had previously captained the Dons before Kelle Roos ousted him as Barry Robson’s preferred goalkeeper.

Herald Sport can now reveal that Lewis is set to become an agent, but he could also continue playing if the right option comes his way.

