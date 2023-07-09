“The mill is a magical place - it’s like stepping back in time.”

The rhythmic process helped feed rural communities in the Mearns area of Aberdeenshire, vividly brought to life in Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s classic novel of early 20th century farming life.

Such was the importance of the mill, that when the last miller stopped work in the 1980s, it was extensively restored and became a visitor attraction.

In recent years, however, the only surviving traditional water-powered meal mill in the area has been left to nature.

Mothballed by its local authority owners, its wheel has been stationary for almost a decade, leaving vegetation to take root in the lade, sluices and mill pond.

Benholm Mill - the only surviving traditional water-powered meal mill in the area has been left to nature (Image: Benholm Enterprise)

Although silenced and left to its own devices, the A-listed water mill retained a special place in the hearts of villagers in Benholm, who tried, and initially failed, to take it under their wing.

Now, having battled since 2014 to secure the beloved mill’s future, they are mounting a fresh bid to take it over, with hopes that it can play a central role in a new drive to lure tourists to their corner of the northeast.

If revived, they believe the mill could play an important part in telling a real-life Sunset Song story of rural life in a heritage-rich but economically deprived area often by-passed by tourists.

Community-run Mill of Benholm Enterprise first tried to take over running the historic water mill from Aberdeenshire Council in 2018, however, councillors turned down their request amid concerns the group might not have the financial power needed to run it.

If revived, they believe the mill could play an important part in telling a real-life Sunset Song story (Image: Benholm Mill)

The move condemned the mill, nestled in ancient woodland near the fishing village of Johnshaven and midway between Montrose and Stonehaven, to a further five years of stalemate.

During that time, the pandemic interrupted maintenance, its large wheel is said to have deteriorated and ever-increasing vegetation took hold.

The community group has now restarted the process of asking for a community asset transfer.

Community group secretary, Henning Wagner, says the mill’s revival could play a vital role in encouraging tourists to explore an area captured in the classic novel of farming life in the Mearns instead of whizzing past on their way to and from nearby Dunnottar Castle.

He said: “This is an interesting area; Benholm has a lot of listed buildings and bridges dating back to 1720s, Benholm Kirk has historically important monumenets dating to the 1600s, and Johnshaven is a beautiful fishing village.

“In Benholm, there’s the smiddy, coach houses, manse, all with connections to the mill.

“Dunnottar Castle attracts many visitors every year, but often they just head straight back down the A90 to St Andrews or Edinburgh. We’d like to encourage a few to instead discover what is around here and stay a bit longer.

“The mill is a magical place - it’s like stepping back in time.”

Peter Mullan in an adaptation of Sunset Song (Image: PA)

Hopes of its revival by the community come as work is due to begin on a new £4million visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle, which is expected to double its economic impact and boost visitor numbers.

The castle, which sits 160ft above the North Sea, is already a magnet for visitors seeking out its dramatic cliff-top views and historic links with the Honours of Scotland – the Scottish crown jewels – which were kept there in hiding from the invading forces of Oliver Cromwell.

The castle visitor centre comes as Aberdeenshire is on the brink of a new era of tourism: in May, the first cruise ship, the 1,200 passenger AIDAaura, docked in Aberdeen’s new harbour, Aberdeen’s airport has undergone an expansion, and the opening of the P&J Live venue has boosted conference and live performances in the city.

King Charles is also said to be making plans to upgrade Balmoral Castle in preparation for a tourism boost in the area.

The secluded mill was used in the BBC’s classic television adaptation of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s 1932 novel as “Lang Rab’s” mill, and is described by Historic Environment Scotland as “an exceptional and rare survival”.

It’s thought there was a mill on the site as far back as the 12th Century, while a charter granted in 1492 talks of a mill at ‘Benhame’. It later passed into the hands of the Keiths, the powerful Earls Marischal whose family is commemorated by the 17th century Keith Monument at nearby Benholm Kirk.

Elements of the existing mill building have been found to date back to 1711, although it is almost all Victorian, with the mill rebuilt in 1817 by which time there was a well-established community in the village of Benholm.

The surrounding area includes the traditional Coach Road, the crucial route between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and includes a number of historic bridges built in the 18th century to help speed travellers and mail coaches along the east coast.

At one time, there would have been hundreds of similar mills dotted around the country, providing communities with oatmeal, bruised oats and hashed oats.

The Benholm mill, with its kiln and miller’s croft sits alongside a mill pond containing enough water to fuel a whole day’s work. The pond is supplied by a lade which takes water from the nearby castle Burn and Burn of Benholm, but traversed by bridges built in the early 18th century.

The mill continued to produce oats from grain grown on local farmland until 1982, and the death of the last miller, Lindsay C. Watson.

With the mill stones halted and the kiln fires extinguished, Kincardine and Deeside District Council stepped in to purchase the mill and carry out an extensive restoration. It reopened in 1996 as a tourist attraction only to close again just 18 years later.

According to Mr Wagner, some of the previous renovations will have to be repeated, including repairs to the wheel.

“The wheel hasn’t turned for a few years now, but the restoration was done to a high standard in the 1990s,” he added.

“The problem is the bits that are in the water and which are submerged. There will be some repair needed.

“It is a waste,” he added, referring to the restoration work that was carried out and which will now need to be re-addressed. “But sometimes things happen and don’t’ always go to plan.

“There’s a lot of work to be done but it’s all possible.”

It’s expected that major effort will be required to remove vegetation which has clogged the vital water supplies to the mill wheel, while the community is also hoping to take over a nearby ancient woodland, opening up the area for walks and community events.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson confirmed: “We are in discussions with a local community group on its proposed community asset transfer of the Mill of Benholm.

“These talks are at an early stage and we have a responsibility to assess each request transparently against a specified list of criteria.”

Big wheels keep on turning: historic mills once left to rot are being reborn thanks to the communities they once served

In John O’Groats, the category ‘B’ listed mill is to be brought back into use as a heritage visitor attraction and community venue.

John O’Groats Mill Trust has received £1.6 million form the National Lottery Heritage Fund and £1.5 million from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund to revive the mill, which is said to have all its machinery intact and in working order.

While in Thurso, work is underway to convert historic Castletown Mill into a whisky distillery and visitor centre. The £4 million development at the mill, unused for well over 50 years, will create 12 jobs and include an exhibition telling its story as a mill.

In Lanarkshire, Carluke Development Trust aim to rebuild the A-listed Carluke High Mill’s three historic buildings and develop the site as a heritage attraction, community learning hub and more.

The mill is one of Scotland’s few remaining windmills and the most complete one left in the country.

And on the Isle of Lewis, a community restoration project to revive the 19th century Garrabost Mill is underway.