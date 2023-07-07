A person has been rushed to hospital after a tenement building was deliberately set on fire in Paisley.
It comes after firefighters were alerted to reports of a blaze on Well Street at around 5pm on Thursday, July 6.
In total, two appliances and one height vehicle were sent to the incident and on arrival, firefighters say they were met with a fire affecting the ground floor of a four-storey derelict tenement building.
One person was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Following the blaze, cops confirmed that they have launched an investigation and the fire is being treated as “wilful”.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.59pm on Thursday, July 6 to reports of a building on fire at Well Street, Paisley.
“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene.
“Firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the ground floor of a four-storey derelict tenement building.
“One casualty was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and was taken to hospital.
“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Thursday, July 6, 2023, officers were called to a report of a fire on Well Street, Paisley.
“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”
A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 17:38 to attend an incident at Well Street, Paisley.
"We dispatched multiple resources to the scene and one patient was transported to Royal Alexandra Hospital.”
