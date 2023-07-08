For Calum Montgomery, Scotland’s chef of the year and one of only six to have reached the lofty culinary heights of four AA rosettes, precision and excellence are lived realities of his everyday life at Edinbane Lodge on the Isle of Skye, one of Scotland’s most prestigious restaurants.
Fine dining is an exacting business and Montgomery’s singular focus on standards is obvious within five minutes in his company.
So it’s amusing to hear this budding culinary giant - at 33 he’s a relative pup in chefing terms - talking about the one time he momentarily lost focus in the kitchen- during Rangers’ storied run to the Europa League final.
“I remember it clear as day, it was the Dortmund game at Ibrox. I had the iPad on for the game,” he said. “We scored and when it went in, I jumped for joy at the pass. Now, I wear Birkenstocks which are kind of like clogs so when I leapt up punching the air and I went over on my ankle and collapsed on the floor in the middle of service.
He laughs: “It wasn’t even worth it as the goal was disallowed!”
None of this should be read as evidence of a diminishment of standards at what is fast becoming the hottest kitchen in Scotland.
READ MORE: Programme revealed for Edinburgh's largest free to enter food festival
On top of the rosettes, Edinbane has been upgraded from a ‘very good’ listing in the Good Food Guide to ‘exceptional’, the first and only place in the Highlands to ever get that rating. In March it was awarded Scottish Restaurant of the Year while last month, Montgomery was also named Scottish Chef of the Year.
And the location is very much an intrinsic part of its success.
He said: “What we serve at the restaurant is a true taste of Skye. A lot of our suppliers are friends, family, family friends, people I went to school with.
“I try to use as many ingredients that would be accessible to my ancestors from Skye.
“Things they would have been eating out of necessity because it’s what they would have been catching in fishing boats around us.”
READ MORE: Scottish pub that is ‘deceiving from the outside’ for sale at £350,000
The single accolade to elude Montgomery and his team is the culinary world’s most lusted-after, the Michelin star.
While it’s clear Montgomery would like the accolade, not least for business reasons, he’s sanguine about not having secured it just yet.
He said: “What I focus on is that people will leave the restaurant thinking they have had an exceptional experience.
“Everything we do is very important, it doesn’t matter if it’s Wagyu beef or a slice of bread and butter.
“If you hold yourself to those sorts of standards then success follows.”
Read the full interview with Calum Montgomery on the Rangers Review here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel