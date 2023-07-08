Fine dining is an exacting business and Montgomery’s singular focus on standards is obvious within five minutes in his company.

So it’s amusing to hear this budding culinary giant - at 33 he’s a relative pup in chefing terms - talking about the one time he momentarily lost focus in the kitchen- during Rangers’ storied run to the Europa League final.

“I remember it clear as day, it was the Dortmund game at Ibrox. I had the iPad on for the game,” he said. “We scored and when it went in, I jumped for joy at the pass. Now, I wear Birkenstocks which are kind of like clogs so when I leapt up punching the air and I went over on my ankle and collapsed on the floor in the middle of service.

He laughs: “It wasn’t even worth it as the goal was disallowed!”

None of this should be read as evidence of a diminishment of standards at what is fast becoming the hottest kitchen in Scotland.

On top of the rosettes, Edinbane has been upgraded from a ‘very good’ listing in the Good Food Guide to ‘exceptional’, the first and only place in the Highlands to ever get that rating. In March it was awarded Scottish Restaurant of the Year while last month, Montgomery was also named Scottish Chef of the Year.

And the location is very much an intrinsic part of its success.

He said: “What we serve at the restaurant is a true taste of Skye. A lot of our suppliers are friends, family, family friends, people I went to school with.

“I try to use as many ingredients that would be accessible to my ancestors from Skye.

“Things they would have been eating out of necessity because it’s what they would have been catching in fishing boats around us.”

The single accolade to elude Montgomery and his team is the culinary world’s most lusted-after, the Michelin star.

While it’s clear Montgomery would like the accolade, not least for business reasons, he’s sanguine about not having secured it just yet.

He said: “What I focus on is that people will leave the restaurant thinking they have had an exceptional experience.

“Everything we do is very important, it doesn’t matter if it’s Wagyu beef or a slice of bread and butter.

“If you hold yourself to those sorts of standards then success follows.”

