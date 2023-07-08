But none were quite like the realisation he would now be working under the guidance of perhaps the most famous Australian footballer of all time. It’s not the first time he’s met Harry Kewell, but there’s a slight difference between a polite chat on international duty and soaking up a world of knowledge from a genuine icon every day.

‘Pretty cool’ was the 21-year-old’s understated verdict as he engaged in various media duties at Celtic Park on Friday, hours after meeting Brendan Rodgers for the first time. But there’s nothing underplayed about the already impressive pedigree Tilio arrives in Scotland with, having won the A-League Premiership four seasons in a row with Sydney FC and then Melbourne City.

A prodigious talent back home, he was twice nominated for the Harry Kewell Medal, a prestigious award voted for by players – always a telling aspect – and given annually to the outstanding Aussie talent under 23. Tilio narrowly missed out on winning both times, but he might just feel he’s won the real prize in the end.

“Obviously, he’s a massive person back home with a huge stature and it can only help me as a person and as a player to be working under him now as a player,” the youngster said. “I am looking forward to that. You look at the World Cups he’s been to, his pedigree and what he has done in his career.

“It is testament to how he was as a player and I think his drive and energy is going to be exactly the same as a coach. Hopefully, he can help me to be someone like him here in Scotland and beyond.

“He had a massive career and that is testament to his hard work and his character and how he was as a person and a player. So, as I said, I hope to learn under him and he can bring the best out of me.

“The likes of Harry and Tim Cahill, all young Australians look up to these type of players. Seeing him in the flesh now every single day, I think I’ll pinch myself. It’s pretty cool.

“As an Australian, I looked up to Tim and Harry also. Outside of that, Lionel Messi was my icon.”

An introduction to his new manager left Tilio starstruck all over again, admitting their first encounter was perhaps the most nervous he’s ever been. Once that wears off, however, he feels Rodgers is the man to push his career to heights he perhaps never thought possible.

“It was good,” he smiled. “Obviously, he’s a great person first and foremost and then, on top of that, he has a great plan for the club and for myself. It’s something I couldn’t deny coming here.

“I met him for the first time on Friday morning and, when I spoke to him, I was probably more nervous than I ever have been before.

“But now being here and working under him, I think I will slowly learn what I need to learn and, hopefully, he can push me to places I didn’t think I could get myself to.”

Tilio was forewarned that a first glimpse of Celtic Park would be next to leave his jaw on the floor, and it duly did.

“The stadium is amazing. It’s the first time I have seen it. I spoke to people and they said that my jaw would drop and I think that it did.”

But make no mistake, Tilio did not come across as a young man simply happy to be here. He has been on Celtic’s radar for a number of years, and Europe has been on his mind for even longer.

After initially being left out of Australia’s World Cup squad, an injury to Martin Boyle offered Tilio a reprieve and he found himself on the flight to Qatar. There were to be no minutes on the pitch for the up and coming attacker, but simply being in the vicinity of the biggest footballing stage on the planet gave him a taste for more.

Having served his ‘apprenticeship’ in the A-League, Tilio is convinced he is primed to make an impact on a new continent.

“I’m ready,” he declared. “I wouldn’t have come to Europe now if I wasn’t. I’ve done my apprenticeship back home in Australia and I wanted to take this next step in my career into Europe. As I said, this is an opportunity for myself and I can’t wait.

“I was a young player and I knew I had to bide my time back home in Australia. I just wanted to grow as a player and make that step when I was ready.

“I think now is the time that I feel ready. I guess I had to live up to expectations, but I always focused on what I can control and that’s training every day and playing games.

“Throughout my time in Australia it was about performing each week. I knew an opportunity would arise if I did that. I’m here now and I want to do the same. I want to perform and do well.”

With Jota off to Saudi Arabia, there is an opportunity for a new Celtic hero to emerge on the wing. The Portuguese star – signed by Al-Ittihad for £25million – contributed 28 goals and 26 assists in just two seasons, an incredible return which will be difficult for any player to replicate.

Tilio, of course, is desperate to make an impact from the off, but he insists there’s little point fretting over the act he’s been tasked with following. Instead, he’s determined to be his own man.

“Every day I’ll just try and improve,” said Tilio. “Once I get my opportunity to get out there on the field, I’ll be able to show the coach and the fans what I can do.

“Whether I live up his expectations, that’s just history. We’ll see what happens.

“I think so. Obviously he was a big player at this club in the past. I just look forward to what’s in front of me, not anyone else. As I said, I’m just happy to be here, to be honest.”