The former Hearts striker has signed a four-year deal with the Sky Blues ahead of the new Championship season.

The frontman spent six months on loan at Tynecastle during the 2021/22 campaign.

He made an impressive impact under Robbie Neilson at the time and helped fire the Jambos to the Scottish Cup final with a derby day victory over Hibs at Hampden.

Already feeling at 🏡 pic.twitter.com/88dXPxeHcQ — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 7, 2023

Hearts made no secret over their desire to attract Simms back to the club, however, he then went on loan to Sunderland for the first part of last season.

After making an impact there under Tony Mowbray, Everton gave the striker a shot in the first team at Goodison as they battled to survive in the Premier League.

He helped Sean Dyche's men do exactly that, as he scoring a vital late equaliser at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the final few games of the season.

But the Toffees have now allowed him to move on to pastures new, with a permanent move to Coventry now sealed.

READ MORE: Moyes hails Craig Brown as teacher who paved way for Scottish coaches

Mark Robins said: “We are delighted to welcome Ellis to Coventry City.

“He is a strong, powerful striker who also has pace and finishing ability, and he is a key signing for us.

“Ellis is a young player who is keen to continue his development and to impress at Coventry City, and we look forward to working with him.”

He'll replace Victory Gyokeres who leaves Coventry in a £24m move to join Sporting Lisbon after an impressive season in the Championship.

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!