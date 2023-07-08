Hibernian have registered their interest in Manchester City's Lewis Fiorini.
Lee Johnson is keen to take the Scotland under-21 international on loan for the season at Easter Road.
Football Scotland states that the midfielder is one of a number of players on Hibs' wishlist this summer.
It's stated that the manager has already had the recruitment team at the club reach out to the City Group over a possible switch for the term ahead.
Fiorini, 21, will not be short of options, though. A host of Championship clubs are also chasing his services.
Both Bristol City and Swansea are said to be interested, while other teams have also submitted loan bids.
He has experience playing in the English Championship already with Blackpool last season, although this did end in relegation for the Seasiders.
The Scot has also enjoyed loan stints away from the Etihad at NAC Breda and Lincoln City.
READ MORE: Moyes hails Craig Brown as teacher who paved way for Scottish coaches
Hibs are hopeful that the lure of Conference League football could be enough to peak Fiorini's interest and convince the player to make the move north for the year coming.
It's reported that there is genuine interest from Fiorini and his representatives in a loan.
That said, there's no guarantee a deal will be done. Johnson wants more options to pick from, but they have just paid £200,000 for Dylan Levitt from Dundee United.
At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here