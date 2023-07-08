Lee Johnson is keen to take the Scotland under-21 international on loan for the season at Easter Road.

Football Scotland states that the midfielder is one of a number of players on Hibs' wishlist this summer.

It's stated that the manager has already had the recruitment team at the club reach out to the City Group over a possible switch for the term ahead.

Fiorini, 21, will not be short of options, though. A host of Championship clubs are also chasing his services.

Both Bristol City and Swansea are said to be interested, while other teams have also submitted loan bids.

He has experience playing in the English Championship already with Blackpool last season, although this did end in relegation for the Seasiders.

The Scot has also enjoyed loan stints away from the Etihad at NAC Breda and Lincoln City.

Hibs are hopeful that the lure of Conference League football could be enough to peak Fiorini's interest and convince the player to make the move north for the year coming.

It's reported that there is genuine interest from Fiorini and his representatives in a loan.

That said, there's no guarantee a deal will be done. Johnson wants more options to pick from, but they have just paid £200,000 for Dylan Levitt from Dundee United.

