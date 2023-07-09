But fear not Celtic fans, the new signing from Melbourne City did not touch down in Scotland with one eye already on emerging as the next rising star to leave Parkhead for a dizzying sum. No, rather, he believes becoming the latest Australian to flourish at Celtic Park can help firmly establish his status as an international footballer by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around.

Tilio has seven caps for the Socceroos at just 21, and was an unused member of Qatar 2022 squad. A long-term injury to Hibs’ Martin Boyle saw him plucked from the standby list to join Graham Arnold’s surprise package side as they embarked on a captivating campaign.

Australia went on to reach the last 16 for the first time before losing out narrowly to eventual winners Argentina. Just being there was a childhood dream come true for Tilio but he returned home wanting more, and that feeling has followed him to Celtic.

“I was unfortunately left out of the World Cup squad and told I would be on stand-by as Martin Boyle had an injury,” Tilio recalled. “I was called into camp as a replacement and didn’t know if I’d be flying home on my own a week later. Obviously, I got the news I was staying and it was amazing to be involved with the team in that tournament.

“It’s every kid's dream so I was really happy. That’s the plan, to get to the next one. Hopefully I can do well here and be a regular in the Australian national team.

“I want to be in the team for the rest of my career to be honest.

“The World Cup gives you a taste for it. I was on the bench in all the games and to see the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in front of you was pretty surreal.

“As a young player I tried to take notes and little tips as much as I could. Obviously I didn’t play but I wanted to take everything I could from the tournament and hopefully I can see myself there in four years’ time.”

The reported £1.5million Melbourne City received for his transfer is a record for a player departing the A-League, so there will undoubtedly be significant interest back home in how Tilio fares at Celtic. Heading for Scotland has been a particularly productive career choice for Australians in recent years, with Tom Rogic and Aaron Mooy being the obvious examples.

But there are plenty others, too. Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles have found a home at Hearts, while Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus have impressed at St Mirren, the latter so much so he has attracted interest from England. Tilio hopes to be the next to prove Aussie football is not to be underestimated.

“It’s testament to our football what you saw with the team getting to the last 16 at the World Cup,” he insisted. “Australia is very underrated. Hopefully I can show what I can do and show the quality we have back home.

“A lot of Australians have done well here in Scotland and at Celtic. Hopefully I can follow in their footsteps.

“I know a few of the Australian guys here. I roomed with Nathaniel Atkinson, I’ve been in the national team with Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Strain.

“I’m good friends with Nathanial after sharing a changing room with him for a few years back home.

“The reaction back home has been very warm. Everyone says this is a great opportunity for me and I deserve it.

“I’m really glad I’m here and I don’t really think about the transfer fee or anything like that. I just control what I can control.”

Indeed, it was a conversation with Mooy which confirmed to Tilio he was making the right decision in choosing Celtic.

“He’s a great guy,” the winger said. “He’s one of the nicest people I have met and a great footballer on top of that. The great career he had is testament to the player he was. I wish him all the best for his future.

“At the World Cup we just talked on a friendly basis. It would have been nice to have a fellow Australian with me in the team and help me settle in a little bit. But I spoke to him and he said all the things I wanted to hear – and here I am.”

Here he is, indeed – ready to make an impact and determined to entertain. Tilio met Brendan Rodgers for the first time on Friday and, after overcoming some nerves, was encouraged by the returning Celtic manager’s plans for him.

Tilio believes he needs a coach committed to attacking football to help him thrive, and that’s what Rodgers will try to deliver.

“I think that’s the way I like to play. I don’t like to showboat or anything but I like to excite the fans by taking players on and doing the things I believe I can do.

“I think it’s important for me as an attacker to have that kind of coach behind me.

“It allows me to express myself and do things that are unpredictable. That’s massive for me as a player.

“He’s said he wants to play an attacking brand of football and I can’t wait to get involved and hopefully I can impress him. I am ready.

“I wouldn’t have come if I didn’t think so. For me it was the right time to come to Europe and come to such a big club, I want to prove myself from the start.”