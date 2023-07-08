Hibernian are in line to land a transfer windfall this summer with Josh Doig already looking to move on to pastures new in Italy.
The left-back was sold to Hellas Verona by the Easter Road outfit last July.
He left his boyhood club for £3million plus add-ons in the Hibees' favour.
The Scot has enjoyed a successful debut season in Serie A, making 22 appearances, scoring twice, and noticing four assists as a full-back.
And it seems that his form at Verona has earned him a summer move to Torino.
They have been battling it out with Bologna for the signing of the 21-year-old.
And the latter's sporting director has admitted defeat in their attempts to sway Doig towards Bologna.
Giovanni Sartori was asked about the defender directly when speaking to Sport Italia.
He said bluntly: "Josh Doig will sign for Torino."
A fee of around £5million will be paid to Verona to make the transfer happen.
And with Hibs' sell-on fee, it is believed the Edinburgh giants will pocket a tidy £1.4million when the deal is finalised.
Meanwhile, Hibs have registered their interest in Manchester City's Lewis Fiorini.
Lee Johnson is keen to take the Scotland under-21 international on loan for the season at Easter Road.
Football Scotland states that the midfielder is one of a number of players on Hibs' wishlist this summer.
It's stated that the manager has already had the recruitment team at the club reach out to the City Group over a possible switch for the term ahead.
Fiorini, 21, will not be short of options, though. A host of Championship clubs are also chasing his services.
Both Bristol City and Swansea are said to be interested, while other teams have also submitted loan bids.
