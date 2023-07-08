Lawrence Shankland insists he has ambitions to play at the highest level possible.
However, the Hearts captain admits he is fully focused on delivering the goods for his current club.
The Scotland cap joined the Jambos last summer under Robbie Neilson for a fee of around £500,000.
He was prolific in his first season back in the Premiership, netting 28 times across all competitions.
His former teammate Josh Ginnelly has just left Tynecastle following the expiry of his contract. The attacker has joined Swansea City, as he now aims to challenge himself in the upper echelons of the Championship.
While he still wants to go as high as he can in his career, like most players, he insists he's happy at Hearts.
The 27-year-old said: "I live in the moment and concentrate on what I'm doing at the time. If I do well at Hearts and it leads to so-called bigger moves, then it does.
"But you don't get them without concentrating on what you are doing here. Of course, everybody has aspirations. They want to kick on and play at a higher level and do what they can.
"Usually that comes with having success. If it happens for me, it happens - and if it doesn't, that's it. But from a personal point of view, there is room to kick on in your career, and of course I would want to do that if I could.
"Gino and I had a really good relationship, on and off the park. We had a lot of success together. We suited each other with the way we played.
"Sometimes you have that type of bond with a player where you know what they want, and they also know what you need. That was the case with the two of us.
"There's no denying it, Josh will be a big loss for us. He was a key player in the team at the end of the season and he did really well. But he's moved on and we need to do that as well. I wish him all the best, he's got a good move for himself.
"We know the club will be working on that side of things, and will be looking at getting replacements in. We'll see who we get before the season starts."
