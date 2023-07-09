Lee Johnson's side claimed a victory in their opening warm-up match in Marbella - but not without some furious scenes after a challenge on Elie Youan.

In the second half, with Hibs two goals up through Josh Campbell and Adam Le Fondre, angry scenes erupted when Youan was brought down by a horror tackle.

The forward - who signed for Hibs on a permanent basis this summer - had nodded the ball past the defender and looked to break through the Europa backline.

However, Nicholas Pozo stopped Youan from continuing his run with a nasty challenge sending Youan to the ground.

And Youan was furious at the tackle as he sprinted back over to confront Pozo leading to a number of players from both sides being involved in a Grammy after 54 minutes.

READ MORE: Hibs in line for Josh Doig Torino transfer windfall

Pozo was only booked for the tackle, but Hibs boss Johnson is certain it was worthy of a red.

As quoted by the Scottish Sun, Johnson reflected: “We looked at FC Europa’s ranking, if you like, and it could be a similar level to the guys we’re playing.

“So it was a good experience for us. The pitch was good and overall it was very solid.

“I said to the boys before the game they’d get that because it’s a foreign country, a foreign ref.

“We had a bit of intel from Portsmouth, who played them last week, about what they were like. They’re aggressive but also very quick to roll over and scream, which doesn’t add up to us Brits.

“Again, this could happen to us in Europe. It’s a red card, I think everyone knew that to be honest, they should have taken him off.

“I’m just pleased we didn’t end up reacting and had anybody getting injured through ill-discipline. It was a bad one, it was naughty.

“You get that in pre-season, everyone wants to show up. They’re a side who have lads who’d want to move to a club like ours, so they were massively up for it. In that sense it was a good game because they were up for it, it was aggressive and intense.”