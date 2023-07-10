These are just some of the things to be found in a new book of art by the late Scott Hutchison.

Before his death in 2018, Hutchison was the frontman and songwriter for cult Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, much loved by fans who saw themselves reflected in the emotional honesty of his lyrics.

But now Living In Colour: The Art of Scott Hutchison will make the case that he should be also recognised as someone who brought his own unique visual language to the page as well.

“He was just one of those annoyingly multi-talented people,” Hutchison’s brother Grant has told The Herald.

A compilation of Hutchison’s illustration work from childhood to his Frightened Rabbit days, via his years studying at Glasgow School of Art, Living In Colour offers a chance to see work that has never been published before, some of it sourced from his parents, brothers and friends and some from fans after Hutchison’s family and his fellow Frightened Rabbit band members put out a call on social media.

Created in collaboration with the designer dlt (aka Dave Thomas), who worked extensively with Frightened Rabbit, the book contains art that Hutchison created for record and cassette covers for the band, but draws more on the personal sketchbooks that he filled with illustrations as well as the drawings he would make on any passing scrap of paper.

“He literally just scribbled all the time,” Grant Hutchison recalled. “He always had a notepad.

“He was picking up napkins and little flyers and then he’s obviously looking at signs that we’ve driven past and places we’ve stopped at. Probably something he did to pass the time or a therapeutic hack on tour.”

The drawings in Living In Colour are largely black and white, often carried out in pencil and pen, and reveal Hutchison’s eye for detail, his compulsive, repeated visual language and his bawdy, at times scatalogical, sense of humour.

Read More: The best pictures from day two of TRNSMT 2023 as Sam Fender headlines in the rain

“I think it’s almost a truer side of him,” his brother suggests. “I think it’s a less edited version of himself than Frightened Rabbit was. And that wasn’t heavily edited.

"The humour is exactly what you would expect; dark, adolescent … But everything with a wry smile.”

Much of the artwork in the book was found in Hutchison’s flat when his family were clearing it out after his death. “I didn’t know that had all been kept,” Grant Hutchison admitted. “I hadn’t really seen a lot of it, in fact most of it.”

Although Hutchison trained as an illustrator, music would become his principal means of expression to a broader public

“It’s difficult. I can’t speak for him and say how he felt,” his brother points out, “but I think the instant feedback or gratification from playing music in a live situation was more appealing.”

As a result the art was more a personal expression for its creator, a truth the family had to wrestle with.

“Was anyone meant to see it?” his brother asked himself. “Would he think it was personal or private? I don’t know, but for me it exists so for people to see it in a way that myself and the family think is right, then that makes a lot of sense.”

Scott Hutchison struggled with anxiety and depression before his death in 2018. But he left a legacy of music and art and one of the attractions of the new book, his brother hopes, is how it shows the consistency of Hutchison’s artistic output.

“I think what is exciting is people will see little references that he made in art school that he then visited later in Frightened Rabbit.”

Living In Colour is the latest project that curates Hutchison’s musical and visual legacy. It follows the publication of The Work in 2021 which brought together his handwritten lyrics and accompanying artwork.

The surviving members of the band have also discussed whether to do anything with demos that were recorded before Hutchison’s death, though nothing has been decided as yet.

Read More: Sam Fender at TRNSMT review

“We’re working on another band project which was actually in the works before Scott died as well,” Grant Hutchison added. “It was something he was actively involved in that we put on hold when he died.”

But it’s at a very early stage, he cautioned.

Since his brother’s death, Grant Hutchison has opened a cider shop, Aeble, in Anstruther and has also returned to drumming with the band Twilight Sad. “Being able to get back into what I loved doing and what I loved when I lost Scott, that’s been incredible,” he admitted.

“I never thought I would get back to doing it ever again. And doing it with Twilight Sad who are not just peers of ours in a professional sense, but great, great friends and people who were close to Scott. There’s an understanding there and a level of support that I maybe wouldn’t find elsewhere.”

As for the new book, he hopes that it will serve as a reminder of his brother’s achievements.

“People should see how immense a talent he really was.”

Living In Colour: The Art of Scott Hutchison is published by Faber Music on Thursday, £35