The Scotland favourite had planned to call time on his international career after the Rugby World Cup.

However, in an emotional statement on Sunday he confirmed he would end his career immediately stating: "my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do."

Hogg earlier this year became the latest Scotland international to achieve 100 caps for his country, but has now come to the decision to end his playing career.

The former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs full-back confirmed on social media: “It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby.

“I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of Scottish Rugby."

However, hinting at his next move after ending his playing career, Hogg added: "I'll see you all again soon 👀🎤"

READ MORE: Is Ruth Davidson too divisive a figure for Scottish rugby?

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend commented: “Following Stuart’s news we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement. He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games. He had a love for so many aspects of the game, and not only got joy from taking on defenders with ball in hand but also putting his teammates into space. His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.”

“To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British & Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.

“We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons. He has been an integral part of our squad for many years, as well as captaining the side to famous victories over England and France in 2021, and we all wish him well in his career post rugby. We look forward to welcoming him back to support us from the stands.”

And Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson added: “I’d like to thank Stuart for his immense contribution to rugby in Scotland so far. He has truly been a superstar for our game and along the way set records and reached milestones which his talent and application richly deserved.

“There have been numerous highlights during his club and international career and few players had the ability to ignite a crowd like Hoggy. Naturally we have all seen him develop as a player and a person over the course of his career and I know how proud Hoggy has been to represent Scotland throughout his 100 caps and when captain of his country.

“Like all fans we will miss him as a player and wish him all the very best with the next chapter of his life.”