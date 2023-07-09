Hearts and Hibs have received a small boost to their hopes of reaching European group stage football as Juventus reportedly pulled out of the Europa Conference League.
The Edinburgh clubs are both in the qualifying stages for the Europa Conference League after fourth and fifth-placed finishes in the Scottish Premiership.
Hearts, who finished fourth, will enter in the third qualifying round while Hibs enter one round earlier in the second qualifying round.
For both clubs to make it into the group stage they would have to progress to the play-off round and win there to achieve qualification to the group draw.
And while that remains a difficult task, it has reportedly been made a little bit easier with the possibility of facing Juventus removed.
Reports in Italy claim Juventus has agreed to withdraw from the competition as part of an agreement with UEFA to ensure no sanctions the following season.
Juventus had come under scrutiny over financial irregularities leading to the possibility of bans from European competition.
However, the reported agreement will see Juventus sit out of European competitions this season in the hope of being reinstated for qualification the following year.
Hearts potential Europa Conference League third qualifying round opponents
Club Brugge, Basel, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe, CFR Cluj, Midtjylland, Partizan, PAOK, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzeň, Bodø/Glimt, Lech Poznań, Rapid Wien, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Djurgårdens IF, APOEL, Beşiktaş, CSKA Sofia, Twente, Rijeka, Vitória de Guimarães, Arouca, FCSB, Legia Warsaw, Rosenborg.
Hibs potential Europa Conference League second qualifying round opponents
Tobol Kustanai, Petrocup Hincesti B36 Toshavn, FC Drita,Ararat-Armenia, FC Luzern,Gzira United, Levadia Tallinn,Vorskla Poltava, Bohemians Praha, AGF Aarhus, Dinamo Minsk, Connah’s Quay Nomads, Milsami Orhei, HB Torshavn, NK Domzale, Santa Coloma, Progres Niederkorn, Hamamry IF, Kalmara FF, Dinamo Batumi, Inter Club d’Escaldes, Crusaders, Kauno Zalgiris, Pogon, Zalaegerszeg, Kecskeméti, Debrecen, Sepsi, Paide Linnameeskond, Gabala, FK Borac Banja Luka, CSKA 1948 Sofia, Sabah, Ordabasy Shymkent.
