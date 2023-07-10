Lee Johnson has revealed two first-team fringe players will move on this summer.
The Hibs boss admitted the club are seeking to help Jair Tavares and Runar Hauge leave Easter Road.
Tavares, 22, played just nine times for the club for a total of 237 minutes after arriving from Benfica B last year.
Hibs had shelled out a six-figure fee for Tavares but will now look to move the player on either on loan or on a permanent basis.
Hauge, 21, played just three times for Hibs since signing in January 2022 and was sent on loan to Dundalk.
Updating on the transfer status of both players, Johnson told the Daily Record: “I think it’s time for Jair to move on potentially on loan or a permanent. That will shake up the squad a bit.
"He’s not quite infiltrated the team as much as I’d have liked and got the minutes.
“Same with Runar. We’re currently trying to help him as best we can to seek pastures new.”
Meanwhile, Johnson revealed Joe Newell is set for a scan on his hamstring.
The midfielder played for the first 20 minutes in the pre-season win over Europa FC before trudging off as a precaution. Josh Campbell replaced him in the 2-0 win in Spain.
The player is set to have the niggling issue scanned in Spain ahead of pre-season preparations ramping up.
“Joe has had a neural hamstring injury for the last 10 days and he wants to keep getting through it and he has but we said if there was any sign, come off.
“I’d say it’s precautionary but at the same time we’ll need to scan it and we’ll try and get that done out here if we can to determine what needs doing.”
