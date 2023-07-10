The centre-back was on the pitch as Hibs and Europa FC players clashed in a warm-up match in Spain last week.

Players from both teams were embroiled in angry scenes on the pitch after a bad challenge on Elie Youan.

Nicholas Pozo brought down Youan with an outstretched leg in a shocking tackle as the forward looked to break clear.

On the confrontation in the 2-0 win for Hibs, Bushiri said: “I did not see the challenge on Elie too well because I was moving up the park but I heard the noise and then saw everyone come together. You need to relax in those kind of games because there’s a big season ahead with Europe as well.

“Thankfully Elie wasn’t injured. I will stand up for my team always. It happens in football and you see it. We have forgotten about it. We’ve not a spoken about it since."

While Bushiri is unwavering in defence of his team-mates, he has been left frustrated at his two-match ban for his involvement in furious scenes at Tynecastle after the final match against Hearts last season.

As quoted by the Daily Record discussing the incident, Bushiri said: “Let’s forget about Tynecastle! It’s a new season. That happened and it happens in football everywhere. You have to move on. It’s not nice to miss the first two games. You are doing pre-season and looking forward to the first game. But I’ll do my suspension.

“It’s frustrating because it’s early, I’m working hard here and we are doing the shape for the start of the season but you’re not able to play the first two league games. But it goes quick so I will be there.

“We have a good group, a family. Even the new boys always feel good with everybody. You can see Adam Le Fondre scored on Saturday and so he feels the other players already. It’s all positive.

“Dylan Levitt is a good player. It’s not like I knew him but I knew who he was from playing against him. He strengthens our midfield."