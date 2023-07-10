The 25-year-old Walton joined Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in January but was unable to play a part in the Hatters’ promotion push to the Premier League after picking up an injury.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin told his club’s official website: “Jack is a very good young keeper who commands his area and will put demands on the defenders in front of him by being vocal and a good organiser.

“Having played a number of games in the English Championship, he has also been part of two promotion-winning teams already in his career and we are very grateful to Luton for their help in getting the loan deal over the line.”

United have also signed 21-year-old defender Denham on a loan from Cardiff.

The former Manchester United youngster has made eight appearances for the Bluebirds and was called into the Wales squad last year.

Goodwin said: “Ollie is a young talent who is very highly regarded at Cardiff and played a number of games in the English Championship. He’s a modern-day centre-back with good mobility and one who enjoys defending.”