Dundee United have announced the loan signings of Luton goalkeeper Jack Walton and Cardiff defender Ollie Denham for the 2023/24 season, subject to international clearance.
The 25-year-old Walton joined Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in January but was unable to play a part in the Hatters’ promotion push to the Premier League after picking up an injury.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin told his club’s official website: “Jack is a very good young keeper who commands his area and will put demands on the defenders in front of him by being vocal and a good organiser.
“Having played a number of games in the English Championship, he has also been part of two promotion-winning teams already in his career and we are very grateful to Luton for their help in getting the loan deal over the line.”
United have also signed 21-year-old defender Denham on a loan from Cardiff.
The former Manchester United youngster has made eight appearances for the Bluebirds and was called into the Wales squad last year.
Goodwin said: “Ollie is a young talent who is very highly regarded at Cardiff and played a number of games in the English Championship. He’s a modern-day centre-back with good mobility and one who enjoys defending.”
