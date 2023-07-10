Two vehicles collided near The Rusacks hotel on Links Crescent with emergency services being alerted to the incident shortly after 10am.

Links Crescent has been closed as emergency services, including a helicopter, responded to the incident.

Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes through the area.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.13am on July 10, 2023 to attend a two-car RTC on Links Crescent, St Andrews.

"Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene.”

Police Scotland Fife issued a statement on social media: "Links Crescent in St Andrews is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route."