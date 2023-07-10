A two-vehicle crash saw golf halted at The Old Course in St Andrews on Monday. 

Two vehicles collided near The Rusacks hotel on Links Crescent with emergency services being alerted to the incident shortly after 10am. 

Links Crescent has been closed as emergency services, including a helicopter, responded to the incident. 

Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes through the area.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.13am on July 10, 2023 to attend a two-car RTC on Links Crescent, St Andrews.

"Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene.”

Police Scotland Fife issued a statement on social media: "Links Crescent in St Andrews is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route."

 