It is understood the collision saw golf temporarily halted on the historic links as emergency services responded to the incident.

The two cars collided near The Rusacks hotel on Links Crescent around 10am.

Links Crescent was closed after the incident while police and paramedics attended the scene.

A helicopter from Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the area, but police confirmed a 65-year-old man died following the crash.

The woman, 51, who had been driving the other car was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 65-year-old man has died following a road crash on Monday, July 10, 2023.

"Police were called around 10.10am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Links Crescent, St Andrew's.

"Emergency services attended, however, the 65-year-old man died. The 51-year-old female driver of the other vehicle received a leg injury. The road has been reopened.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.13am on July 10, 2023 to attend a two-car RTC on Links Crescent, St Andrews.

"Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene.”