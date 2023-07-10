It was always going to be an emotional flight for guide dog owner Stephen Anderson - but he couldn't have expected such a kind gesture from flight crew.
Barney the Labrador has an impressive tally of air miles - some 10,000 with British Airways - and yesterday took his final flight from Glasgow to London.
The working dog is retiring from duty after a loyal life of service and to mark the occasion the flight's purser gave him a special shout out over the tannoy.
Mr Anderson tweeted his gratitude to the airline, saying: "As guide dog Barney arrived at @HeathrowAirport from @GLA_Airport yesterday on his last flight, I got a tip-off @British_Airways crew were about to do something.
Thank you BA for making Barney’s last flight very special. Transcript to follow 1/ pic.twitter.com/YQj028j51C
"Thank you BA for making Barney’s last flight very special."
Towards the end of the flight, the following announcement was made: "I wondered if I could take a few moments of your time to tell you about one of our most loved passengers who is flying with us today.
"Many of you may have seen him in the departure area and that is Barney the guide dog.
"He has been a loyal customer with British Airways and has done over 10,000 miles with us.
"And today, very sadly, is his last flight as he’s going to retire.
"So on behalf of everybody at BA, all the crew who absolutely love and adore Barney, and his owner Mr. Anderson, we’d like to wish Barney a happy retirement and thank him for all his service.
"Thank you Barney. Much love to you."
The message was met with applause - or should that be app-paws - from fellow passengers who showed their own appreciation for the special dog.
