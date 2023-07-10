Police Scotland made 27 arrests over the course of the weekend including 13 arrests on Sunday - the final day of the festival.

The arrests spanned across people aged between 13 and 49, with a further three on Friday and 11 on the Saturday.

It is understood they were in connection with drugs, assault and disorder or breach of the peace.

The three-day festival on Glasgow Green was brought to a close on Sunday evening by The 1975. Sam Fender and Pulp had headlined on the other nights.

Organisers have begun removing the stages and the remainder of the equipment from the Glasgow park.

About 50,000 music lovers attended each day.

TRNSMT will return to the city next year between July 12 and 14, with presale tickets set to go on sale on Wednesday, followed by a general ticket release on Friday.