Glaswegian revellers and workers will be forced to find alternative modes of transport or face a long walk through the city following the cancellation of the city's night buses.
As exclusively revealed by The Herald earlier today, First Bus, Glasgow's main bus operator, have decided to pull the plug on the late services, stating that they are no longer financial viable.
The decision follows a 12-month study by First Bus who claim that night services were running with as few as 14 passengers on board, per hour. Numbers would need to treble in order to make the routes viable.
Politicians and campaigners have described the decision as 'unjust' with Glasgow Greens' communities spokesperson Anthony Carroll stating: "Our daytime routes are well known, and if we replicated those, at least in those central hubs in our communities, then perhaps the familiarity can help increase uptake overnight.
Read more:
Calls for government intervention to prevent axing of Glasgow night bus services
Glasgow bus operator First announces it will stop night bus services from end of July
"It will also help in addressing issues with Transport Scotland in allowing Under-22 NEC cards to allow free travel on them.
"Locking large parts of our city out of our transport network late at night serves no-one in Glasgow.
"It's time these public transport providers start running our buses in the public interest."
Formed in the wake of the 1985 Transport Act, which deregulated the UK local bus market, First Bus took the wheel in Glasgow in 1996 with the £110m acquisition of Strathclyde Buses.
The company and the services it provides have been supported by public subsidies, most recently in March 2023 when it was announced that First Glasgow and First Aberdeen would receive a combined £18.6m in Scottish Government funding to deliver 74 new electric vehicles, with First Bus investing a further £16.4m.
In light of the decision on night services, some have asked if First Bus can be forced to continue to run buses at this time - regardless of public demand.
This has raised further questions of how these services would be funded. Would First Bus, who, in the 52 weeks prior to March 2023 reported a strong financial performance and profits which had more than doubled from £82.1m the previous year, take the cost? Or would taxpayers be asked to pay from an ever-diminishing public purse?
You can have your say in our poll above and in the comments section below.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel