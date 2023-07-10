British Transport Police (BTP) have now launched an investigation into the alleged hate crime which took place around 9.40am on June 12.

The victim was advising the suspect on cancelled services and alternative travel options near the gate line at platforms three and four.

However, the man then began using racist language towards the rail staff member.

READ MORE: Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash

The suspect is described as being a white man, aged around 62-years-old, about 5’10” with a heavy build, short grey hair and thick glasses.

It is understood several witnesses later approached the victim to check if the staff member was okay.

BTP officers are hoping to hear from these witnesses and anyone else who may have information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300067320.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.