The Hearts head coach has revealed that the Scotland international will undergo assessments in the next few days after the keeper sustained an injury before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Dunfermline.

The Ex-St Johnstone No.1 has been the first pick goalie since Craig Gordon's leg break at the turn of the year.

But with Clark now injured, Hearts will need to rely on youth in the short term while his issue is looked at.

Harry Stone played the full 90 minutes at East End Park in the friendly game, as Luke Rathie scored his first goal for the Tynecastle club.

But McAvoy admits it's still unclear at this time how severe Clark's injury is.

McAvoy said: "Zander felt a wee niggle when he kicked, so he didn't want to take any chances. I don't think it looks that bad. He just felt something in his leg. We'll get him assessed.

"Stonesy is a good young goalie. We told him to go and get a good 90 minutes under his belt. It was good to see how he reacted. It's a big thing playing with that support behind you."

Meanwhile, leaving Scotland on Saturday after an enjoyable and well-earned summer break with his wife and young daughter, was a wrench for Ian Cathro.

But Cathro, who is now assistant manager at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, has much to look forward to over in the Middle East in the coming months.

And he knows that Jota, who completed his record-equalling but contentious £25m transfer from Celtic to the Saudi champions last week, does as well.

