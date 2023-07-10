Two officers have been hospitalised after a police vehicle crashed in the West End of Glasgow.

The incident happened on Crow Road, in Jordanhill, just after 1pm on Monday, July 10.

The officers including a man, 28, and a woman, 29, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

One other person, 69, who was involved is uninjured.

Smashed Police Scotland van on Crow Road in Glasgow's West End

The incident left both vehicles involved severely damaged and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

In a statement, the police said: "Around 1.10pm on Monday 10 July 2023, a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle in Crow Road, Jordanhill, Glasgow.

"The 69-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a silver-coloured Saab convertible, was uninjured. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision."