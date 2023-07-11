Ukrainian refugees housed temporarily on an Edinburgh cruise ship have been supported into alternative accommodation, the Scottish Government has said.
The MS Victoria, docked in Leith, accommodated more than 1,000 Ukrainians seeking refuge from the Russian invasion.
The ship was used while appropriate housing was sourced, when the Scottish Government paused its super-sponsor scheme in July 2022 due to significant demand.
READ MORE: Exclusive tour on board Ukrainian cruise ship
More than 20,000 Ukrainians travelled to Scotland through the scheme.
However, the Scottish Government’s contract with Forth Ports has now ended, meaning alternative housing had to be found.
MS Victoria
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Since the start of the illegal war against Ukraine, almost 25,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK, more than 20,000 of them through the Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme.
“The MS Victoria was secured to provide an immediate place of safety to displaced people and was always intended to be a temporary measure.
“Ahead of the contract ending on July 11, the ship has now been fully and safely disembarked, with all guests supported into onward accommodation.
“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone involved in supporting the displaced people from Ukraine resident on the ship, as well as those who have helped them move into alternative accommodation.”
Figures released by the Scottish Liberal Democrats on Monday revealed that a further 3,180 Ukrainians were placed in welcome accommodation such as hotels as of June 5.
The Home Office had previously expressed its intention to house asylum seekers on the ship once the current contact ended – sparking outrage from Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day and First Minister Humza Yousaf.
READ MORE: Scottish Parliament MSPs hear stories from asylum seekers
The UK Government said the decision was due to a “significant increase in illegal, unnecessary and dangerous Channel crossings” leading to “incredible strain on accommodation services for asylum seekers.
However, Forth Ports said no contact has been made from the UK Government and the plans could not be accommodated at the facility due to commitments in creating an offshore renewables hub.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel