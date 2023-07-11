Lee Johnson has had a request to change the kick-off time for a friendly against Bournemouth rejected.
The Hibs boss had asked the Premier League club if a later kick-off time could be agreed due to soaring temperatures in Marbella.
However, Bournemouth knocked back the request with a 6pm kick-off scheduled and temperatures to reach 40C.
With the friendly tweak booted out by Bournemouth, Johnson is already considering alternative solutions including water breaks and possibly splitting the match into three 30-minute chunks.
Quoted in the Daily Record, Johnson said: “I asked them if they’d move it to a later time and they didn’t want to.
"Maybe they’ll realise how hot it is going to be at that point when they get there.
"Potentially we might do a 3x30minute type game, there will definitely be stoppages after 22 and a half minutes for water.
“And it might mean rather than play 60-70 minutes with one eleven, I share it about and we go with two 45s.
"Again, it’s about taking in all the information. We have a couple of lads getting scans so we’ll wait until we get those back and see where we are.”
It comes as the club confirmed Joe Newell and Lewis Miller will miss the rest of the pre-season training camp through injury.
A club statement: "The Club can provide the latest injury update on Joe Newell and Lewis Miller.
"Both players will miss the remainder of our pre-season training camp in Marbella due to minor injuries.
"Joe Newell came off in the first half against FC Europa on Saturday with a hamstring issue. Newell had the area assessed in Marbella and further scans have revealed the Hibs midfielder has a small muscle tear and will be out for two weeks.
"Lewis Miller will also miss the remainder of the Marbella training camp with a small tendon issue in his calf and will be out for 5-7 days."
