Joe Newell and Lewis Miller will miss the remainder of Hibs' pre-season trip to Marbella through injury.
The pair have suffered knocks and will sit out of training in Spain.
Newell had played in the win over Europa FC but was forced off in the first half due to a hamstring problem.
A scan of the injury has revealed a small muscle tear. Newell is expected to be out for two weeks.
Miller, meanwhile, has a small tendon issue in his calf which could keep him out for a week.
A club statement read: "The Club can provide the latest injury update on Joe Newell and Lewis Miller.
"Both players will miss the remainder of our pre-season training camp in Marbella due to minor injuries.
"Joe Newell came off in the first half against FC Europa on Saturday with a hamstring issue. Newell had the area assessed in Marbella and further scans have revealed the Hibs midfielder has a small muscle tear and will be out for two weeks.
"Lewis Miller will also miss the remainder of the Marbella training camp with a small tendon issue in his calf and will be out for 5-7 days."
