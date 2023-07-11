The 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Rugby Park.

The Republic of Ireland international joins have left Colchester at the end of last season.

O'Hara came through the ranks at Manchester United before gaining first team experience between the sticks at Morecambe, Macclesfield and Burton Albion.

Kieran is a keeper 🧤



We're pleased to have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Kieran O’Hara, who joins on a one-year deal.



➡️ https://t.co/Q4FT5B3fZH pic.twitter.com/JhobIGlytI — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) July 11, 2023

He will challenge Bournemouth loanee Will Dennis for the No.1 spot at Killie.

A club statement reads: "Kilmarnock FC are pleased to have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

"The Republic of Ireland international joins the club on a one-year deal, having left Colchester United earlier in the Summer.

"A former Manchester United youth player, O’Hara gained a depth of first-team experience through loan deals at clubs including Morecambe, Macclesfield Town and Burton Albion, before concluding an eight-year stay at Old Trafford in 2020.

"The 27-year-old now arrives at Rugby Park following permanent deals with Burton Albion, Fleetwood Town and Colchester United.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish Kieran a warm welcome to Ayrshire."

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!